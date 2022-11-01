When Paxton Smith and Melanie Salazar vote in the US election next week, abortion will be the most important issue for both - but for very different reasons.

The Supreme Court's decision to end the constitutionally protected right to an abortion has energised both sides of the debate.

They spoke to us for our election series, The Other Side, which brings Americans together to discuss the issues dividing the nation.

Produced by the BBC's Angelicas Casas and Chelsea Bailey