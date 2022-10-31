A 19th Century pulpit from which ministers conducted services and delivered sermons for more than 100 years could soon be used by bingo callers and DJs.

The wooden pulpit was designed in 1878 for the former Christ Church in College Square North in Belfast.

The pulpit has now been given to the Sailortown Regeneration project based in another former church, St Joseph's, in the docks area of Belfast.

There are plans to use it for community events, concerts and bingo sessions.

