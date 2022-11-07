Ethiopia conflict: Looking for clues in video of forgotten massacre
The Ethiopian government has denied deliberately targeting non-combatants in a conflict that has led to many thousands of civilian deaths. We look at a video showing a massacre of unarmed men and investigate who might have carried it out.
Warning: Contains distressing images of death and violence throughout.
Reporter: Peter Mwai
Producer: Soraya Auer
Additional reporting: Haimanot Ashenafi, Elias Hordofa
Open source investigators: Paul Myers, Josh Cheetham
Graphic design & illustration: Jacqueline Galvin