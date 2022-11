The former Kincora Boys' Home in east Belfast will be completed on Wednesday.

Initial preparation work began on the site, now owned by Hagan Homes, last week.

At least 29 boys were abused at the home on the Newtownards Road from the 1950s to the 1980s.

Former resident Gary Hoy said while he was glad the building was coming down, it wouldn't change the fact his life had been ruined.

