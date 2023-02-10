Former Apprentice contestant Reece Donnelly has said his exit from the show was caused by health issues.

Lord Sugar revealed that the 25-year-old entrepreneur, from Glasgow, was no longer participating in the process in an episode of the show broadcast on Thursday night.

Addressing speculation in the press, Mr Donnelly told BBC Scotland's The Edit that his withdrawal had been because of health considerations and that he would put "health over wealth any day".

