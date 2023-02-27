Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill has welcome the conclusion of talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Ms O'Neill, whose party is the largest in the Northern Ireland Assembly, said she still needed to examine the details of the deal - known as the Windsor Framework.

She repeated her call for the Democratic Unionist Party to return to devolved government at Stormont, which it has been boycotting in protest against the Protocol.

"I welcome the fact a deal has been done, we always said that with pragmatism solutions could be found," Ms O'Neill said.