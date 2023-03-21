'They were innocent, they weren't witches'

"Their lives were ruined, but as the last witchcraft trial in Ireland it's so important to honour them."

A plaque has been unveiled to remember eight women and a man who were involved in the last witchcraft trial to be held in Ireland in 1711.

They had been accused by a woman of bewitching and tormenting her, with the trial held in Carrickfergus.

On Tuesday, Cllr Maeve Donnelly, among others to attend the event, said those involved would be remembered as "innocent".

