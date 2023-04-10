Mourners have sung songs of grief at the funeral of two British-Israeli sisters killed in a shooting in the occupied West Bank.

Maia and Rina Dee, 20 and 15, were killed on Friday when suspected Palestinian gunmen opened fire on them in their car in the Jordan Valley.

Their mother, Leah, is in a critical condition following surgery.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available for iPhone and Android.