Visitors watched on in shock as a giant fire-breathing dragon in California's Disneyland Park burst into flames during a show.

It happened during Fantasmic, a live performance featuring gravity-defying water displays, pyrotechnics and Mickey Mouse (usually) saving the day.

No injuries or deaths have been reported, local media and officials said.

