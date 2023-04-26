'They were slow but they saved us' says UK evacuee

Fashion designer Shereen has spoken to the BBC's Nick Beake from Larnaca Airport in Cyprus.

The mother of two from London described the situation in Sudan as very bad and that she never wants to remember her experiences leaving the war-torn country.

Thousands of Sudanese and foreign nationals are trying to get out during a fragile ceasefire that threatens to break.

Among them are Britons scrambling to get to an airfield near the capital Khartoum and fly back to the UK via Cyprus.