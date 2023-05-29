Thousands of fans gathered gathered at Glasgow Cross on Saturday afternoon to celebrate Celtic winning the Scottish Premiership title.

Footage taken by a local resident shows the aftermath of the celebrations.

The disorder came after the Parkhead side won 5-0 against Aberdeen.

A major clean-up operation was completed on Sunday after the celebrations.

A spokesperson for the council said: "A full assessment of the impact of the unofficial event will be undertaken. But the gathering clearly caused disruption to residents, local businesses and the roads network.

"We will be engaging with our partners in Saturday's operation on how the issues that arose during the gathering can be addressed in future."