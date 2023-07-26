Wildfires have raged through large areas of Algeria in recent days killing at least 34 people and displacing thousands.

Some people are returning to areas charred by the flames to find their homes, belongings and livestock lost to the fires.

Northern Algeria has been experiencing a record heatwave in recent days and temperatures in several regions in North Africa are up to 7C higher than normal for the time of year.

Algeria's Meteorological Office has warned that temperatures of more than 48C are likely to continue until the end of the month in the north of the country.