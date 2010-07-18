Media player
A look inside the new Dreamliner
The BBC's Richard Scott takes a look inside Boeing's new 787 Dreamliner, which has just touched down in the UK.
It had arrived at the Farnborough Air Show on its first trip outside the United States.
18 Jul 2010
