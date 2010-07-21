Asbestos quarry in Russia
Asbestos industry still strong in Russia

While the EU has completely banned all asbestos and the US has banned almost all asbestos products, other countries continue to produce and manufacture large quantities of the substance.

The world's biggest producer is Russia, mining more than one million tonnes of a year and exporting large quantities.

Russian scientists say the EU ban is unnecessary, and a worldwide ban would be a direct attack on Russian industry and jobs.

Rupert Wingfield-Hayes reports from Moscow.

