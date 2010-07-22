Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How not to be a fashion victim
Clothes prices are expected to soar this year - rising at their fastest rate for 25 years, according to Verdict Research.
So Working Lunch reporter Michael Millar finds out how you can dress to impress for less.
-
22 Jul 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window