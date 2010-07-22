Man carrying shopping bags
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How not to be a fashion victim

Clothes prices are expected to soar this year - rising at their fastest rate for 25 years, according to Verdict Research.

So Working Lunch reporter Michael Millar finds out how you can dress to impress for less.

  • 22 Jul 2010
Go to next video: Fashion sales rise despite the 'crunch'