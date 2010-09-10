Video

It has not been easy being a Nokia shareholder over the last few years.

Shares have halved in value since 2006, as the mobile phone maker has been consistently out manouvered by rivals - in particular Apple.

So a new chief executive was appointed today. Stephen Elop comes from Microsoft and has a background in computer software.

That is seen as useful, as phones have increasingly become mobile computers.

Rory-Cellan Jones reports.