School lessons in personal finance
In Northern Ireland, lessons in personal finance are compulsory for all school children.
Pupils are learning about debit cards, borrowing money and how to spend within a budget.
There are now calls for these lessons to be taught across the UK.
Tim Muffett reports from a school in Carrickfergus.
16 Sep 2010
