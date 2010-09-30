Bob Dudley, chief executive of BP
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

BP chief on new risk division

Thanks to the Gulf oil spill, BP probably has one of the worst images of any company doing business in the United States.

From tomorrow it will be the task of Bob Dudley to regain the trust of Americans.

He takes over as chief executive and the BBC's Business Editor, Robert Peston caught up with him.

He started by asking him how he intends to revive BP's image.

  • 30 Sep 2010
Go to next video: Hayward defends BP's record