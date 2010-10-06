Media player
Sainsbury's boss on excessive packaging
Sainsbury's has reported an increase in half-year sales, saying it is continuing to perform strongly despite "challenging" trading conditions.
For the six months to 2 October, its like-for-like sales excluding fuel - which ignore the impact of new stores - increased by 2%.
But the company has come under the spot light for its packaging and price promotions.
The BBC's Simon Jack asked the Chief Executive of Sainsbury's, Justin King, about the supermarket's packaging.
