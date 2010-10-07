A pensioner withdrawing his pension
Public pensions review recommends higher contributions

An interim report by former Labour minister Lord Hutton has concluded that teachers, nurses and millions of other public sector workers should pay more into their pensions and work longer before they receive them.

Lord Hutton was commissioned by the government to look at ways of making the pensions schemes more affordable. He has also called for an end to final pension salary schemes but trade unions are warning that these workers already face job and wage cuts.

Emma Jane Kirby reports.

