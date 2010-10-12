Video

Talks have begun in London aimed at resolving an increasingly bitter dispute over mackerel stocks in the North Atlantic

Scottish fishermen accuse their counterparts in Iceland and the Faroe Islands of threatening the sustainability of an industry that is worth more than £130m (148m euros) to them

The Brussels fisheries chief Maria Damanaki says she has a clear mandate from 27 European nations to stop what the EU regards as blatant over-fishing. Iceland and the Faroes were frozen out of previous negotiations - so have awarded themselves higher quotas to match what they claim are more plentiful stocks in their waters.

Nigel Cassidy reports.