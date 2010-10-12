Video

A court case has begun in London that will decide whether the chairman of Liverpool FC can accept a takeover offer from the owners of the Red Sox baseball team.

Liverpool's owners, Tom Hicks and George Gillett are against the deal, as it will cost them more than £200m. But, it will mean Liverpool's massive debts with Royal Bank of Scotland will be paid off.

Meanwhile the Singapore based billionaire Peter Lim is interested in buying the club. He has offered £320m in cash for Liverpool football club and its liabilities.

Rogan Taylor is from the Football industry group, at the University of Liverpool School of Management. He explained to the BBC why there is so much takeover interest in the club.