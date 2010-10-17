Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Facebook for business?: Social media goes corporate
Spending time on Facebook, Twitter, and other social media is normally frowned on in the the workplace.
But in some companies, staff are being encouraged to spend time on social networking sites - ones that have utilised social networking technology for business purposes, such as Salesforce Chatter.
Sharif Sakr reports.
-
17 Oct 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window