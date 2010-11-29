Airplanes
Shareholders of British Airways and Iberia are expected to approve the merger of the two airlines on Monday.

The tie-up will create Europe's second largest carrier after Air France-KLM.

The global economic downturn saw many airlines collapse.

Those that are still flying are expected to undergo a further period of consolidation.

Rob Young reports.

  • 29 Nov 2010