Banks 'couldn't be worse at PR' over bonuses
The British government and the heads of the country's biggest banks will meet on Tuesday to discuss the thorny issue of bank bonuses.
The business secretary Vince Cable said at the weekend the government could tax the financial industry if it did not show restraint over pay.
Ralph Silva from SRN told the BBC the banks could take their money elsewhere.
21 Dec 2010
