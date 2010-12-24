Media player
Pedestrian speed lanes for London's Oxford Street?
Business owners have come up with an idea to combat congestion on one of the busiest shopping streets in the world.
They say speed lanes on London's Oxford Street, consisting of a slow lane for shoppers and a fast lane for commuters, could be a solution.
The BBC's Brian Milligan tries out the idea.
