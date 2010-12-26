People sleeping at an airport
Government proposes penalties for Airports over delays

Airports could be fined for disrupting people's travel plans under new proposals being considered by the government.

Thousands of passengers faced flight cancellations and delays after last week's snowfall.

Nick Davis reports.

