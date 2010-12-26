Media player
Government proposes penalties for Airports over delays
Airports could be fined for disrupting people's travel plans under new proposals being considered by the government.
Thousands of passengers faced flight cancellations and delays after last week's snowfall.
Nick Davis reports.
