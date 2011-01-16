Virtual job-hunting: Recruitment goes social

Video

Looking for a job - or trying to find a new employee? Then prepare for a technological revolution.

New tools, many of them related to the explosion in use of social media, are transforming the recruitment world.

Until recently, the process of seeking a job followed a familiar routine - scan the newspaper recruitment pages, or visit an agency, then despatch your carefully prepared CV (or resume if you're American) in all directions.

Now though, those who want to stand out in a crowded job market are resorting to more sophisticated approaches. A search on YouTube, for example, throws up plenty of examples of the new breed of job-seeker, promoting themselves with video offerings.

Rory Cellan Jones reports.

Special report: The Technology of Business