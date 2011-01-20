In a supermarket
High level of inflation remains a worry for Beijing

China's economy is growing far faster than that of any other major country. Its GDP grew by 10.3% last year - the fastest annual pace since the financial crisis.

But overshadowing the growth is the worry of inflation. Prices rose to push inflation up to 4.6% in December, far higher than the government's target.

Chris Hogg reports.

