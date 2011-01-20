Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cost of care 'made me feel sick'
The charges some elderly people pay for council carers to come into their homes have risen sharply.
But councils argue that cuts in government funding mean there is not enough money to go round.
John and Maggie Onyett, have been told that their monthly bill will jump from £324 to £920.
Mr Onyett, 74, looks after his wife at their home. But he needs help from council carers to get her up and wash and dress her.
-
20 Jan 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window