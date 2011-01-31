Hologram
Video

Holographic announcers at Luton airport

London Luton Airport has become one of the first airport in the world to introduce holographic announcers.

The project is part of a series of initiatives aimed at simplifying the security process at the airport.

Custom designed for London Luton Airport, the holograms, in both male and female versions, are technically referred to as tensator virtual assistants.

Jozef Hall reports.

