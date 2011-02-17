Media player
Nestle profits grow amid raw food price rise
Swiss food giant Nestle has announced a net profit in 2010 of 34.2bn Swiss francs ($35.6bn; £22.1bn), up from 10.4bn Swiss francs in 2009.
Despite the soaring costs of raw materials, Nestle has so far been able to avoid passing on the cost to its customers.
Nigel Cassidy reports.
17 Feb 2011
