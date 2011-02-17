chocolate
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nestle profits grow amid raw food price rise

Swiss food giant Nestle has announced a net profit in 2010 of 34.2bn Swiss francs ($35.6bn; £22.1bn), up from 10.4bn Swiss francs in 2009.

Despite the soaring costs of raw materials, Nestle has so far been able to avoid passing on the cost to its customers.

Nigel Cassidy reports.

  • 17 Feb 2011