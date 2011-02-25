The Bank of England
Video

Drop in GDP worse than previously thought, figures show

The UK economy shrank by more than previously thought during the last three months of 2010, revised figures show.

Gross domestic product (GDP) dropped by 0.6% during that period, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The BBC's Stephanie Flanders reports that slow growth could be a serious danger to the economy in the long term.

  • 25 Feb 2011
