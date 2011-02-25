Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Drop in GDP worse than previously thought, figures show
The UK economy shrank by more than previously thought during the last three months of 2010, revised figures show.
Gross domestic product (GDP) dropped by 0.6% during that period, according to the Office for National Statistics.
The BBC's Stephanie Flanders reports that slow growth could be a serious danger to the economy in the long term.
-
25 Feb 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-12582866/drop-in-gdp-worse-than-previously-thought-figures-showRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window