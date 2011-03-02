Media player
ITV profit boosted by ad revenue in 2010
ITV has reported pre-tax profits of £286m for 2010, thanks in large part to a jump in advertising revenue.
This represents a sharp rise on the £25m the broadcaster made in 2009.
Helped by the continued success of shows such as X Factor and Coronation Street, net advertising revenue rose to £1.5bn, up from £1.29bn a year earlier.
Mathew Horsman from the media consultancy Mediatique told the BBC: ''ITV has benefited from a really good 2010.'.
02 Mar 2011
