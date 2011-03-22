Fuel prices push inflation higher

Video

The UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) annual rate of inflation has risen to 4.4%, up from 4% in January.

This was driven by higher food, fuel and clothing costs and was the highest level for more than two years.

The Retail Prices Index (RPI) inflation - which includes mortgage interest payments - rose to 5.5% from 5.1% in January, the highest rate for 20 years.

Darren Morgan from the Office for National Statistics told the BBC ''by far the largest pressure here is from upward transport costs''.