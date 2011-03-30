Media player
Video
Wal-Mart 'sexism' case goes to court in US
The US Supreme Court has been hearing evidence on whether the largest sex discrimination lawsuit in American history should go ahead.
A group of women is suing the world's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart, claiming they were held back because of their gender.
Wal-Mart denies the allegations, saying it promotes women employees and pays them well.
The BBC's Rajini Vaidyanathan reports from Washington.
30 Mar 2011
