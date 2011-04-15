Media player
Are independent record shops staging a comeback?
Last year, the UK had just 269 independent record shops, that figure has now risen to 281.
Geoff Barrow, producer and member of the band Portishead believes independent record shops are important for local music communities to discover new music.
"They're really helpful and responsive for new bands," he says.
The BBC's Owen Thomas asks Geoff and author of 'Last Record Shop Standing' Graham Jones why independent record shops are so important.
