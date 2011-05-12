Video

British Airways cabin crew have agreed to call off their bitter dispute with the airline and put a new deal to a ballot of union members.

The decision, taken at a mass meeting of Unite members near Heathrow Airport, effectively means the end of the long-running row which broke out in October 2009.

The leader of the union, Unite, Len McCluskey said: "We are recommending this deal because we believe it is an honourable settlement."