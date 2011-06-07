Website logo
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Online tool to fight counterfeit goods trade

Trading Standards has launched a new online directory which it hopes will help people avoid being tricked into buying counterfeit goods over the internet.

Millions of counterfeit goods are seized by the UK Border Agency every year, but many more designer fakes slip through the net or are sold online from abroad.

Andy Foster, from Trading Standards, spoke to the BBC about how the new website works.

  • 07 Jun 2011
Go to next video: How to spot counterfeit wine