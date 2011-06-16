Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Inside a North Sea oil rig helicopter flight simulator
Aberdeen airport is Europe's busiest heliport. Every day helicopters from various different companies ferry workers to and from oil and gas rigs in the North Sea.
The helicopter company Eurocopter has installed a full-size simulator to train pilots and crews that fly out to the rigs.
It is the first of its kind in the UK, and Captain John Hopkins from Bond Off Shore Helicopters put it through its paces.
-
16 Jun 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/business-13785404/inside-a-north-sea-oil-rig-helicopter-flight-simulatorRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window