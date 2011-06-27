Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why is China important for the UK?
The Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao is meeting David Cameron in Downing Street on Monday.
It is expected that they will announce trade deals worth billions of pounds.
Ralph Rogers is a China Business Advisor at the China - Britain Business Council and he explains why China is important to the UK.
-
27 Jun 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window