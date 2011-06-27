Ralph Rogers
Why is China important for the UK?

The Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao is meeting David Cameron in Downing Street on Monday.

It is expected that they will announce trade deals worth billions of pounds.

Ralph Rogers is a China Business Advisor at the China - Britain Business Council and he explains why China is important to the UK.

