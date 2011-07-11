Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Is inflation good or bad? Declan Curry explains
As the latest UK inflation figures are published, the BBC's Declan Curry takes a look at whether inflation is a good or a bad thing.
Inflation - or the rising cost of goods and services - is one of the key measures that affects our financial well-being.
-
11 Jul 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window