Inflation rate in the UK falls unexpectedly
The rate of inflation has fallen unexpectedly from 4.5% in May, to 4.2% in June.
It was mainly the result of fierce competition amongst electrical goods retailers as well as a slowdown in the cost of games and entertainment.
Many analysts still expect inflation to rise later this year.
Simon Gompertz reports.
12 Jul 2011
