Inflation rates fell slightly in June
The rate of inflation has fallen unexpectedly from 4.5% in May, to 4.2% in June.

It was mainly the result of fierce competition amongst electrical goods retailers as well as a slowdown in the cost of games and entertainment.

Many analysts still expect inflation to rise later this year.

Simon Gompertz reports.

  • 12 Jul 2011
