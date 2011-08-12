Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Short-selling banned in parts of Europe
Regulators have imposed a ban on the short-selling of selected financial stocks in France, Italy, Belgium and Spain.
The move is designed to stop investors betting on share falls and follows days of huge swings in stock prices.
French bank Societe Generale is amongst the firms covered, its shares fell by over 20% at one point on Wednesday.
Greece and Turkey have already imposed similar restrictions.
James Hughes from Alpari, explains why it has been banned.
-
12 Aug 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window