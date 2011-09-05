Media player
Dragons' Den's Deborah Meaden talks apprenticeships
Businesswoman and Dragons' Den's Deborah Meaden has found it difficult to recruit three apprentices at a textile factory she owns in Somerset.
After a recruitment campaign in Wellington, which is an area with high unemployment, it took her a year to fill the posts.
She told Radio 5 live Breakfast why she thought young people weren't initially interested in the apprenticeships.
