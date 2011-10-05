Video

David Kern, Chief Economist at the British Chambers of Commerce, has reacted to figures that show the UK economy grew by 0.1% between April and June, less than the 0.2% estimated previously.

Output from the service sector grew by 0.2% in the quarter, compared with the previous estimate of 0.5%, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Separate data suggested activity in the UK service sector grew in September.

Mr Kern told the BBC that the figures are "not all doom and gloom" and said that the UK was in a better position than other countries in Europe.