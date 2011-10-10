Video

Ireland is experiencing its "best flow of foreign direct investment since 2002", according to the chief executive of IDA Ireland.

Barry O'Leary, who is responsible for attracting new inward investment to the country, said its reduction in labour costs compared with an increase across much of Europe, and a reduction in office rents have helped attract new business.

The Irish economy has grown for two quarters in a row and borrowing costs have fallen to pre-bail-out levels.

Theo Leggett spoke to him about Ireland's economic recovery.