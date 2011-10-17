Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Solar power boat takes to sea
An unusual solar-powered boat is currently traversing the globe, bringing with it a message that alternative energy could be the answer.
It has just made a stop in Singapore and as Sharanjit Leyl found out, its founders hope it will highlight the the growing importance of solar energy.
-
17 Oct 2011
