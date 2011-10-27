Trader
The City's 'Big Bang' moment 25 years on

It was 25 years ago that trading in the City of London was computerised, in what was known at the time as the Big Bang.

At first it seemed the only difference was less noise and gesturing on the stock exchange floor, but now everything has changed.

Some even believe that the current global economic crisis can be blamed, in part, on what happened back then.

Katherine Carpenter reports.

