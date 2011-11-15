Karen Stromberg
Living without a job: Personal stories

UK unemployment has reached 2.62 million, says the Office for National Statistics.

Youth unemployment reached a record high of 1 million.

Karen Stromberg from Hackney in north-east London has had many periods of unemployment over the last 10 years. She describes how it feels to be jobless.

